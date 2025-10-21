2 hours ago

The Amenfi East Constituency Treasurer of the NPP, Isaac Buah, has been caught in a distasteful tribal commentary against former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the build up to the NPP's presidential primaries.

In a viral audio, which has been posted by some media platforms, the Constituency officer, campaigning for Kennedy Agyapong, said the NPP will not allow a northerner to become its presidential candidate because the party "is an Akan party."

"NPP is an Akan party and people must understand that," the Amenfi East Constituency treasurer said.

"This time when we get down there, we are going to say it as it is. NPP is an Akan party and there is no way we are going to allow a northerner to lead us . This is the main problem in the party," he added.

The Constituency executive's comment has already attracted widespread condemnation on social media, with many calling him out and the camp he supports.