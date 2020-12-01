2 hours ago

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is skeptical about a free and fair election on December 7, 2020.

Ambassador Victor Smith claimed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is using clandestine means to “steal the election”.

With just six days to the general election, such allegations have taken centre stage in the electioneering campaign of both political parties.

While the ruling NPP is also alleging that the opposition party is planning to cause mayhem on election day, the NDC is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of colluding with the government to rig the elections.

The opposition party’s leader, former President John Mahama has served notice they will not accept any flawed election results.

In support, Ambassador Smith, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, said he “fears for the worst”.

He explained that the Akufo-Addo government knows he has failed, hence is resorting to communist inferior tactics to win the elections.

“NPP is sharing money and giving people kenkey to vote for them. Ghana is sinking low and low under Akufo-Addo,” he fumed.

Mr Smith, who is Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, said the NPP will fail because Ghanaians have already decided.

He is, however, happy about how angry the electorate are and can’t wait to vote out the inept government of President Akufo-Addo.

“A lot of people are not happy with the way things have been done in our country so they will vote Akufo-Addo out,” he added.