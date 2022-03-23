4 hours ago

Actress ad socialite Efia Odo has said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not have handsome men who are intelligent.

According to her, the handsome men in the NPP are substandard whiles the intelligent ones do not make the mark for handsome men.

She made this known while reacting to a video of Sammy Gyamfi making a submission on Television.

A follower could not fathom why she likes Sammy Gyamfi but claims does not support the NDC.

Y”ou will later tell us that you are not affiliated to any party How can you say you don’t like Reggae Dancehall music but you like Stonebwoy en music ? How can you say you don’t like football but you support Chelsea? Lol”

Reacting to this Efia Odo said she can watch and listen to Sammy Gyamfi all day because apart from the fact that the NDC Communications Director is handsome, he is an intelligent man.

“I like some of sista Afias songs but I don’t fuck with her. Does that make sense now? I like how white guys look but I’ll never fuck one, you gerrit now ? Don’t blame Sammy Gyamfi for being handsome and intelligent. NPP lacks handsome intelligent men.”