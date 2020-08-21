2 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to launch its 2020 manifesto tomorrow, Saturday, 22 August 2020.

The document was put together by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and a team of experts.

The NPP will be executing its 2020 campaign for retention in office with the policies, programmes and initiatives contained in the document.

The virtual event will happen at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, said a few invited guests will be physically present at the event.

All the party functionaries will join the event from across the country via Zoom.

The statement said: “For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge on the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens”.

The recently-inaugurated nine-member planning committee spearheading the manifesto launch include Chair Oboshie Sai Coffie and Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The others are Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.