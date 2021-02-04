3 hours ago

Private Legal Practitioner Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei has chastised government appointees for misusing the Covid-19 fund set up to fight the virus in the country.

Government set up Covid-19 Trust Fund to raised money from Ghanaians and outside Ghana to tackle Covid-19 cases in the country.

Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei speaking on Bresosem Show on Abusua Fm hosted by Kojo Marfo however observed that some appointees have enriched themselves with Covid-19 money.

According to him, “It is so shameful that some people holding positions do not think about how to fight COVID-19 virus but thinking about how to make money from the Covid-19”.

“We all witnessed how food for the vulnerable people was shared when government imposed lockdown. Those in charge at that time enriched themselves while the vulnerable people suffered” Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei said.

“Government wasted Covid-19 money on certain things which didn’t help the fight against COVID-19”.

He therefore charged government, Ghana Medical Association and Ghana Health Service not to think about locking down to the country.

“Lockdown is a lazy man approach because it is the duty of the government to implement policies which will help reduce the spread of the virus. Those urging government to lockdown the country should think about the stress which people will face”. He stressed.