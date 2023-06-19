3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has long been recognized for his brilliance and reputation as a formidable opponent to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other adversaries of the NDC.

As a private legal practitioner, Sammy Gyamfi's style of argument and delivery has made him a dreaded contender for NPP communicators in the media sphere.

However, according to Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, Sammy Gyamfi's dominance in the field of political party communication may have finally met its match in Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government and Decentralization at the Office of the President.

During the June 11, 2023, edition of his program, Adom-Otchere suggested that the NPP might have discovered a communication antidote to Sammy Gyamfi in Miracles Aboagye.

"I want to praise my friend, as I think the NPP may have found a remedy to Sammy Gyamfi from Christ Embassy. I don't know when Sammy Gyamfi will meet Miracles Aboagye and succeed. I don't know why they always present Sammy Gyamfi to Miracles. When I watched this video, I said, 'Wow!' But every time they meet, does Miracles consistently overpower Sammy Gyamfi with such powerful truth?" expressed the program host.

He proceeded to show a video of the two communicators engaged in a fierce intellectual debate during a panel discussion on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen program, where Adom-Otchere believed the NPP representative displayed superior performance.

Both Sammy Gyamfi and Miracles Aboagye have been referred to by political critics as the new generation of brainy young political communicators in the country.

Source: Ghanaweb