5 hours ago

Media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its members are now campaign managers for former President John Dramani Mahama.

She indicates that the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 polls does not have to talk to convince the people of Ghana because the actions of members of this current government will do all the talking and campaigning for him.

“Now the NPP and its members are campaign managers for John Mahama. John Mahama does not need to do any talking. But more importantly, they are also smearing dirt on themselves. They have not been able to justify the mandate the people gave to them. In your second term, you are also messing up,” She said.

She continued “She has to tell us the source of the money. It can be hers legitimately but because of the suspicion, somebody should tell us the source of the money”.

To her, the NDC and its members have also joined the bandwagon as if they are holy when everyone knows that they were engaged in such practices when they had power.

“The NDC is acting as if they are holy but you and I know they are not holy. There were similar scandals during their time. Vicky Hammah, Okudzeto Ablakwa are but a few of the names you can mention”, she recounted.

Source: mynewsgh.com