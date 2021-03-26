20 minutes ago

Members of the New Patriotic Party in the Techiman South constituency have petitioned the Interior Ministry to investigate the shooting incident that occurred on the 8th of December 2020 at the Techiman South Collation Centre, which led to the death of two people.

The group believes the investigation will help the constituents know exactly what caused the unfortunate event and give the victims justice.

According to the Techiman South NPP Youth Group, an earlier call on the Interior Ministry for investigations into the post-election violence in their constituency had not yielded any results hence the need for them to officially petition the Ministry.

In an interaction with the media on Thursday, March 25th 2021, the spokesperson for the group, Kwadwo Owusu, stated that it’s about time the authorities conducted an independent investigation into the shooting incident.

“People have been calling, asking questions. It is about time the authorities delved into the matter and conduct an independent investigation into the incident. The outcome of the investigation should be made public so that going forward that will be a guide to everybody so that misconceptions of the case will not be encouraged.”

Kwadwo Owusu also debunked allegations that blamed the New Patriotic Party and the 2020 Techiman South NPP parliamentary candidate as orchestrators of the unfortunate shooting incident.

“It is not the doing of anybody but it was as if the supporters were misled by their leaders. The youth also went haywire and that unfortunate incident happened. That is why we are calling for an independent investigation into this incident so that the truth will serve as a guide.”

The Techiman South shooting incident which occurred on the 8th of December 2020 at the Techiman South collation centre led to the death of two people with six others sustaining varying degrees of injury.

The Regional Security Council later started investigations into the incident, but no progress has been reported or arrests made so far.

Source: citifmonline