3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been compelled to intervene decisively following rising tensions within its ranks sparked by controversial remarks from two of its most outspoken regional chairmen.

The party’s leadership, in a statement issued on Sunday, September 28, 2025, sought to reaffirm internal unity and quash fears of manipulation in the lead-up to the 2026 presidential primaries.

At the center of the controversy are the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and the Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC.

Both leaders have been accused of making public pronouncements that could stoke division within the party.

Leadership Clarifies Party Processes

In the strongly worded press release, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, dismissed suggestions that either the timing of the primaries or the compilation of polling station albums had been engineered to favour a particular aspirant.

He stressed that no individual chairman had the authority to determine such processes, which remain the preserve of the party’s National Secretariat and the National Council.

The General Secretary explained that the January 31, 2026, date for the presidential primaries was a carefully considered decision by the National Council, the highest decision-making body outside National Conference.

According to him, the move gives the NPP strategic breathing space to reorganize and prepare adequately for the 2028 general elections.

He said the process follows established compliance procedures, with the National Secretariat expected to issue transparent guidelines at the appropriate time.

“The NPP remains resolutely committed to upholding transparency, fairness, and internal democracy in all its processes,” the party stated, while urging members to disregard divisive pronouncements.

The press release explained that the decision to organize the primaries early was taken by the National Council after thorough deliberations.

The move, according to the party, is aimed at giving the NPP a strategic advantage by providing ample time to reorganize, reposition, and prepare for the 2028 general elections.

The statement further stressed the independence and authority of the National Council, the NPP’s highest decision-making body outside conference, which is made up of senior and respected figures within the party.

The leadership maintained that such a body cannot be manipulated by any individual to advance narrow political interests.

This clarification comes against the backdrop of long-standing concerns about internal factionalism within the NPP, particularly during periods leading up to presidential primaries.

In recent disputes over the compilation of polling station albums and the timing of primaries have often fueled suspicions of favoritism and backroom dealings.

By publicly addressing the issue, the national leadership aims to reassure grassroots executives and the wider membership that the party’s electoral processes will remain fair and credible.

“The NPP remains resolutely committed to upholding transparency, fairness, and internal democracy in all its processes,” the General Secretary reaffirmed, urging members to treat the recent pronouncements with contempt.

Wontumi Responds

Chairman Wontumi, however, pushed back against claims that he had undermined the National Council.

In a statement, he said his public comments were taken out of context and clarified that at no point did he drag the Council into his engagements with party members.

He defended his position by drawing parallels with the history of the NPP’s internal contests, citing former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s trajectory from the 1996 primaries through to his eventual victory in 2000.

According to Wontumi, Kufuor’s extended campaign time ahead of the 2000 elections played a decisive role, a strategy he believes could benefit Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if elected the flagbearer as he would have ample time to campaign.

“My position as Ashanti Regional Chairman places me closer to the people, and what I shared were their sentiments on how the party can recapture power in 2028,” he said, accusing the General Secretary of misconstruing his statements.

He said he never drew the National Council to the campaign especially since he is a law abiding officer of the party.

Abronye Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, Abronye DC has disassociated himself from a viral video alleging that names would be removed from the party’s album.

He described the footage as “doctored propaganda” linked to presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong’s camp and urged supporters to disregard it.

According to Abronye, the party leadership should instead be focused on condemning what he called “false claims” by Agyapong, rather than amplifying fabrications.

He further insisted that he has never accused the national or constituency executives of wrongdoing in the album compilation process.

Background of Internal Tensions

Factionalism within the NPP is not new, particularly in the run-up to flagbearer contests.

Allegations of favoritism in the compilation of polling station albums have repeatedly marred the party’s internal elections, raising suspicions of backroom deals and deliberate sidelining of certain aspirants.

The latest flare-up comes at a delicate time, as the party prepares to transition beyond the John Mahama-led government and position itself for a comeback in 2028.

The selection of a flagbearer is seen as a crucial step in shaping the NPP’s fortunes, hence the sensitivity surrounding every decision by the leadership.