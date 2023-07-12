3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has joined calls to the Minority group to rethink its decision to boycott sittings on trial days of their colleagues currently in court.

He urged the Minority to reconsider their stance, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their duties as elected representatives.

Mr. Patrick Boamah stressed the significance of the Minority’s involvement in parliamentary affairs.

He said, “The Minority is a very important caucus in parliamentary business, so any decision not to participate actively in the business of the House would affect proceedings.”

He addressed the media after the House was forced to suspend sitting on Tuesday, July 11 because the Minority members had trooped to the High Court again to support the member for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Minority group has opted to boycott proceedings, raising concerns over the potential impact on parliamentary business.

The decision comes as an act of solidarity with the recently sworn-in Gyakye Quayson, who finds himself embroiled in a legal matter.

However, a section of the public and MPs are urging the Minority to reconsider their stance, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their duties as elected representatives.

While acknowledging the Minority’s rights to stand in solidarity with their colleague, Mr. Boamah argued the Assin North MP is duly represented by experienced lawyers and appealed to their sense of responsibility.

He urged, “It’s very important that we also get measured with what we do with regards to our responsibilities as members of parliament as duty demands of us. We ought to be in that chamber to represent the people who voted for us.”

Although respecting the caucus and NDC’s party’s decision of the Minority, Mr. Boamah emphasized the need for limitations.

He stated, “Yes it’s their right, it’s a caucus decision. It’s a party decision. I respect that, but I’m entreating them that there ought to be a limit to what they do, especially when we have business on the floor they have to partake.”