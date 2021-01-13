1 hour ago

Former NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak says every Member of Parliament from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a suspect in the defeat the party suffered in the election of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

According to him, the NPP Caucus in Parliament going against the agreement that the election of the Speaker shall be conducted in a secret voting is due to the mistrust among the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Ras Mubarak insisted that the NPP Caucus in Parliament chose to flout the secret voting system and therefore decided to engage in whipping system to elect the Speaker for the 8th Parliament due to mistrust.

“We all have agreed that the election of the Speaker shall be conducted in a secret voting but due to the mistrust among the rank and file of the NPP, they decided to engage in whipping system to elect the next Speaker,” he asserted.

“The NPP Members of Parliament don’t trust themselves . . . they wouldn’t have compelled their members to show how they were voting in this election. It speaks volumes to the kinds of cracks and divisions within the NPP even in Parliament and outside of Parliament,” he posited.

Touching on the allegation that the NDC Caucus bribed some of the NPP MPs to vote for Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, Ras Mubarak said it will only mean that the NPP is not doing something right, making their members not loyal to the party’s interest.