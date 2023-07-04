5 hours ago

Former Attorney General, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, says there is a need for broader consultations on the trial of James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North.

Otoo said this in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday, in response to calls for the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to file a nolle prosequi to end the trial.

“There is a need for some negotiation, a broader consultation on the matter for the future of the NPP going to contest elections in the Assin North,” he said.

Otoo explained that a Minister of Justice is a member of cabinet and not an independent prosecutor who had been given a job to do, but also had a responsibility towards his party and the government.

“You cannot claim that you are independent on your own, and you are taking an administrative decision and so you have decided to enter a nolle prosequi without reference to your party. I don’t think it is politically wise to do so because at the end of the day, if you give advice which is not bought into, the best thing to do is to tender in your resignation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has appealed to the President and the Attorney General to discontinue the trial and file a nolle prosequi to end the matter.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed concern regarding comments made by individuals in high positions that could potentially impact the ongoing criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson.

Dame is particularly worried about calls to reverse the decision of the high court judge to hear the perjury case against the MP-elect on a daily basis.

Dame stated that his office would issue a comprehensive statement to address all the concerns raised.

He underscored that such remarks have the potential to affect the fair adjudication of the case.

He further indicated that any comments that undermine the administration of justice were detrimental and should not be tolerated.

Source: citifmonline