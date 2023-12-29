10 hours ago

Mr. Frank Adu Duffour, a polling station chairman, and some undersigned members of the NPP in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency have petitioned the NationalEExecutive of party to remove the constituency chairman, Stephen Boateng, and Secretary, Foster Amankwaa, from their posts.

According to Mr. Duffuor, the two are leading the campaign of one aspirant named George Tuffour, a retired Director General of Finance at the police headquarters.

"The two executives led a delegation in distributing “Christmas gifts" to delegates of Atwima Nwabiagya South on behalf of George Tuffour. We deem this act a declaration of interest in the impending parliamentary elections and do not think it is proper or right for the two executives to be part of anybody mandated to supervise the same election that they have already taken sides in." Mr. Frank stated.

"For the sake of natural justice and for the avoidance of any form of conflict of interest, we urge the NPP national executives to implore the chairman and secretary to rescue themselves from the election committee of Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency." He stated.

" Our desire is to see and have free, fair, and transparent elections in order to bring peace to the Atwima Nwabiagya South constituency," he added.

By Barbara Koranteng