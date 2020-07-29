2 hours ago

The suspects- Sajuo Baa, 25 and Adama Kori, 30 are in police custody for further investigations

Two leading figures ofthe governing New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asasi Constituency in the Ashanti Region, have been arrested for disrupting the ongoing voters registration exercise.

The two, Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yakubu Tony Aidoo, and the deputy Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mansur Alaliya, are being held for the violent confrontations at the Asokore Mampong M/A primary school on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

According to reports, the confrontation began after Mansur Alaliya claimed that Yakubu Tony Aidoo had brought people to the center to register.

The confusion forced the EC officials to suspend the registration exercise for over 30 minutes, Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo has reported.

Military Officers at the registration centre moved in and arrested them before handing them over to Asokore Mampong Police Command for necessary action, the reporter added.

Meanwhile, the two party officers were on Tuesday morning granted bail by the Asokore Mampong Police Command.

The Asawasi Constituency has been described as hotspot in the Ashanti Region since the Electoral Commission embarked on compilation of the new voters register.