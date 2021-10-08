9 hours ago

The Northern Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid tribute to members of the National Executive Committee for the rapid development of the party in that part of the country.

Addressing party supporters at the annual delegates’ conference of the party held in Yendi and Tolon, the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Samba said the regional branch remained full of gratitude to the leadership of the national party, especially the General Secretary John Boadu, for their financial and logistical support.

According to him, the support offered to the 16 constituencies in the lead up to the 2020 general election helped in sweeping nine seats and increasing the party’s presidential votes by 120,000 votes in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to the teeming supporters of the party for their patience, and said the regional executives would continue to work in their interest.

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini commended NPP General Secretary John Boadu for his leadership qualities and pledged the support of the region’s parliamentary caucus to his bid to retain the General Secretary post.

Mr. Boadu thanked the Northern Regional branch of the NPP for the recognition and praised them for working hard to draw parity with the NDC in respect of the parliamentary seats.

He said the NPP increased its votes from 286,868 votes in 2016 to 409,963 votes in 2020, noting that this represents a 42.9% increase.

The conference, which was attended by over hundreds of supporters, also adopted the Statement of Accounts of the region that was presented by the Regional Treasurer, Yusuf Toyibu.

Also in attendance were high-ranking officials and government appointees, including the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli; Deputy Energy Minister, Mohammed Amin Anta; and CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria.

There were representatives from the Office of the Vice President, comprising Fred Oware, Farouk Hamza, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, Salam Mustapha, Saed Salifu and Mogtari Mujeeb.