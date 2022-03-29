2 hours ago

Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament, John Jinapor, says the NPP government’s push for the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy), will have a huge impact on its fortunes in the next general election in 2024.

He believes the tax policy is not in the interest of Ghanaians and that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the next general election considering the resistance by the citizenry.

Partaking in the debate on the E-levy Bill on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 29, the MP particularly took on the Finance Minister for introducing policies that worsen the plight of already suffering Ghanaians.

“I want to tell the Finance Minister that, managing this economy is not about quoting Bible verses or wearing white. Thank you very much for the Bible quotations but when you quote the Bible, you must follow that with actions, principles, programs and projects. I am even more convinced that whether the E-levy is passed or not, you are on the way to opposition come 2024”, John Jinapor said.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, moved the motion in Parliament for the E-levy bill to be considered.

The bill has been amended to revise the rate from 1.75% to 1.5%.

The government is hoping that the bill will this time get Parliament’s endorsement as its previous efforts have seen the bill rejected.

Isaac Adongo, one of the vociferous opponents of the bill said President Akufo-Addo “chose a very memorable day [His birthday] to punish citizens with E-levy.”

John Jinapor accused government of being insensitive and unwilling to bring reprieve to the populace.

“It is clear that, the centre cannot hold. The Economic Management Team under President Akufo-Addo has been the worse in the history of Ghana. The failure on the part of this country is legendary because putting three-square meal on the table is a major challenge. The ordinary Ghana is suffering and if you look at the true state of the economy and instead of government to think of how to cushion Ghanaians, it is main principle is to tax.”

Source: citifmonline