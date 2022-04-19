1 hour ago

Nominations for constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) open today [Tuesday, April 19, 2022] and end tomorrow.

The positions to be contested from April 28 to May 2, 2022 are the Constituency Chairperson, the first Constituency Vice Chairperson, the second Constituency Vice Chairperson, the Constituency Secretary, the Constituency Assistant Secretary; the Constituency Treasurer, the Constituency Organiser, the Constituency Women Organiser, the Constituency Youth Organiser and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator.

Ahead of the elections, the Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, has appealed to all members of the party who have sought injunction at various polling stations and electoral co-ordinators election to withdraw the law suits and resort to the party’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee, chaired by Cecilia Abena Dapaah, for redress.

He explained that some of the aggrieved members even went to court after the polling stations and electoral area co-ordinators election had been conducted.

He appealed to all aspirants for constituency positions to pursue all their concerns through the party’s structures.

Mr Nimako expressed the hope that the elections would come off successfully and appealed to all members of the party’s elections committee to discharge their duties based on the party’s rules and guidelines outlined by the National Council.

Electoral Commission

He explained that pursuant to Section17 (2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, the Electoral Commission (EC) shall supervise the constituency elections.

He said the party shall only accept elections conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Nimako said per Article 7 (27) of the party’s constitution, delegates to the Constituency Annual Delegates Conference shall include, members of the constituency executive committee; all electoral area coordinators; all five polling station executive from all polling stations in the constituency; five members of the constituency council of elders; five members of the constituency council of Patrons, and any founder member from the constituency.

He said the presence of at least one-third (1/3) of the delegates of the constituency shall be necessary to constitute a quorum of the conference.

Forms

Members of the party who are eligible to contest any of the positions available could as well visit the party’s website (www.newpatrioticparty.org) to download a nomination form and submit it before the closing date to enable them contest in the election or physically pick up the forms at the party office.

Those vying for chairmanship positions would pay GH¢500, while those who seek other positions would pay GH¢200.

The application fee would be paid at the time of the submission of the forms.