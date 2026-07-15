NPP opens nominations for regional executives election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that nominations for its Regional Executive Elections will officially open on Wednesday, July 15, as the party moves into another crucial stage of its nationwide restructuring and internal electoral process ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The announcement was contained in a directive issued by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, to all Regional Executive Committees and copied to members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The directive outlines revised guidelines, timelines, eligibility requirements and operational procedures for the election of regional executives in accordance with Article 9 of the NPP Constitution.

The Regional Executive Elections form part of the party’s comprehensive internal reorganization exercise initiated following the recommendations of the Prof. Mike Oquaye Election Review Committee after the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Since then, the party has successfully conducted polling station, electoral area and constituency executive elections, with the regional elections serving as the penultimate stage before the election of national officers.

According to the National Secretariat, nominations for regional executive positions will open on Wednesday, July 15, and close on Friday, July 17, 2026. Vetting of aspirants has been scheduled from July 20 to July 23, while appeals arising from the vetting process will be heard between July 24 and July 26.

The party will publish the official Notice of Poll from July 27 to July 30, ahead of the Regional Delegates Conferences, where delegates will elect new regional executives on August 15 and August 16, 2026. The election dates were amended by the National Steering Committee.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the elections, each Regional Executive Committee has been directed to submit the composition of its Regional Elections Committee (REC) to the National Secretariat by Monday, July 13.

The Regional Elections Committee will comprise one representative appointed by the Regional Executive Committee, one representative from the party’s Regional Parliamentary Caucus, the Chairman of the Regional Council of Elders, the Chairman of the Regional Council of Patrons, the Regional Research and Elections Officer, and the Regional IT Officer.

The National Party will appoint both the Chairman and Secretary of each Regional Elections Committee.

The committees will be responsible for supervising the entire electoral process, including the vetting of aspirants, organizing the elections, and liaising with all relevant stakeholders to ensure credible and transparent polls.

The party has also outlined strict eligibility requirements for aspirants seeking regional executive positions. Candidates must be registered members of the NPP in the region where they intend to contest, have paid their membership dues for at least the past year, reside, hail from and vote within the region, and demonstrate active party membership for a minimum of two years. In addition, aspirants seeking the position of Regional Secretary must possess at least a university degree or higher qualification.

The guidelines further state that any member serving on the Regional Elections Committee who wishes to contest the elections must first resign from the committee, after which the Regional Executive Committee will appoint a replacement.

To resolve disputes arising from the electoral process, the party will establish Regional Appeals Committees in all sixteen regions. Each committee will comprise two representatives appointed by the National Steering Committee, one of whom will serve as Chairperson, and one representative from the party’s Legal Directorate.

Any aspirant dissatisfied with the decisions of the Regional Elections Committee may petition the Appeals Committee, which is required to determine complaints within 48 hours. Where a petitioner remains dissatisfied, a final appeal may be lodged with the National Steering Committee, whose decision shall be binding.

The National Secretariat has maintained the existing nomination fees for regional executive positions. Aspirants seeking the position of Regional Chairman will pay GH¢10,000, while those contesting for Regional Vice Chairmanship positions will pay GH¢8,000. All other regional executive positions will attract a nomination fee of GH¢5,000.

Delegates will elect office holders for eleven key regional positions, namely Regional Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary, Deputy Regional Secretary, Regional Treasurer, Regional Organiser, Regional Women’s Organiser, Regional Youth Organiser, Regional Nasara Organiser and Regional Communications Officer.

Consistent with recent reforms introduced by the party, all payments must be made electronically through the NPP’s online payment platform, member.nppghana.org. Upon successful payment, aspirants will receive an electronic receipt, which must be presented to the Regional Elections Committee before nomination forms are issued. Nomination forms may also be downloaded from the party’s official website.

The party also provided an alternative mechanism for aspirants who may encounter challenges in filing nominations. Any aspiring regional executive who is unable or is denied the opportunity to submit nomination forms through the Regional Elections Committee may petition the National Secretariat to file the nomination.

In line with the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), the Electoral Commission of Ghana will supervise and conduct the Regional Executive Elections.