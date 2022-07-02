6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government owes Ghanaians an apology for their failed campaign promises, this is according to actress, Lydia Forson who has expressed her disappointment in the government over its decision to engage the IMF for a possible bailout.

Lydia is among the many Ghanaians taken by surprise over Friday's statement by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announcing that the president had instructed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to "commence formal engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)" for support.

Reacting to the latest development, Lydia, in a tweet, charged the ruling party to apologize for all the failed promises, especially the president who had initially condemned former president John Dramani Mahama for resorting to IMF due to what they described as 'economic mismanagement'.

"NPP should just come and apologize to Ghanaians and admit that they oversold themselves. That’s the kind of honest leadership we need and I’m sure many will respect. But politics nti, they will continue to play the blame game," read her tweet dated July 1.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and a host of personalities have called over the government for going back on its promise to revive the economy without external aid.

In a separate tweet, the award-winning actress recalled how the NPP lambasted the John Mahama administration for the country's woes, knowing very well that they could be worse off once voted into office.

She added that citizens had every right to demand accountability from leadership.

"You don’t get to make promises, then get angry/frustrated when people hold you to them. You told Ghanaians you had the men! If you didn’t want us to give Mahama a pass over Ebola, why should you over COVID? Why shouldn’t we hold you to the same standard?" she quizzed.

