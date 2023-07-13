2 hours ago

Mr Richard Nyamah, a deputy spokesperson for the group Alan Kyerematen for President, has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paid the then-running mate to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's salary while in opposition.

Nyamah made this disclosure during an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

According to him, Dr Bawumia's household bills were covered by the party while in opposition.

He further asserted that the NPP has compensated Dr Bawumia for his sacrifices by making him the second most powerful person in the country.

He highlighted Dr Bawumia's role as the lead witness in the 2012 Election Petition at the Supreme Court, where the party sought to challenge the votes obtained by then-President John Dramani Mahama, was equally catered for by the party.

According to Mr Nyamah, Dr Bawumia's expertise in mathematics played a significant role in his selection as the lead witness and nothing more.

Mr Nyamah questioned who would have become the Vice President if the Supreme Court ruling had favoured the NPP in 2012.

“So he was working for himself as well as the party”, Nyamah noted.

He also argued that it would be contradictory for someone who had their bills paid by the party during their time as a running mate to claim they sacrificed their life for the party.

Additionally, Mr Nyamah mentioned that Dr Bawumia, although being a member of the NPP, cannot trace his roots to the Dombo tradition due to his father's decision to join Kwame Nkrumah's Convention People's Party (CPP), betraying the Dombo tradition.

He also emphasised that there is only one tradition in the NPP, which is the United Party (UP).