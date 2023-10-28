New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Bolgatanga East, Mathew Silas Amoah, nearly died in a ghastly accident.

The accident reportedly occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Friday.

It occurred in a head-on collision with a truck at about 1:30 p.m. with the vehicle badly damaged.

The occupants of the vehicle with registration GT 5785-23 included his wife, bodyguard, and the driver.

They were rushed to the Suhum General Hospital for medical care.Mathew Silas Amoah

Mr Amoah confirmed the incident in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.

He stated that, he was doing well and escaped unscathed.