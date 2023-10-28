2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Bolgatanga East, Mathew Silas Amoah, nearly died in a ghastly accident.

The accident reportedly occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Friday.

It occurred in a head-on collision with a truck at about 1:30 p.m. with the vehicle badly damaged.

The occupants of the vehicle with registration GT 5785-23 included his wife, bodyguard, and the driver.

They were rushed to the Suhum General Hospital for medical care. Mathew Silas Amoah

Mr Amoah confirmed the incident in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.

He stated that, he was doing well and escaped unscathed.