New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Bolgatanga East, Mathew Silas Amoah, nearly died in a ghastly accident.
The accident reportedly occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Friday.
It occurred in a head-on collision with a truck at about 1:30 p.m. with the vehicle badly damaged.
The occupants of the vehicle with registration GT 5785-23 included his wife, bodyguard, and the driver.
They were rushed to the Suhum General Hospital for medical care.Mathew Silas Amoah
Mr Amoah confirmed the incident in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.
He stated that, he was doing well and escaped unscathed.
Comments