The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba escaped death after an accident occurred when the car he was travelling with veered off the road and crash a nearby tree.

Abdul-Aziz Ayaba was attending a party’s youth programme in Naalugni and Naadondo when the accident happened.

Hon. Ayaba, driving a Camry Spider veered off the road in the afternoon hours of Sunday, December 29 and crashed into a tree, it is however not clear why he veered off the road.

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Mion was travelling with some Constituency Executives of the party including the Constituency Secretary, Women Organizer and Mr Samuel Mahama, NPP 2004/2008 Parliamentary Candidate for Mion.

Fortunately, none of them was hurt but the car was badly damaged.

For the trauma, Abdul-Aziz Ayaba and the other three occupants were taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for a medical checkup and examination.

A special aide to Parliamentary Candidate, Issah Gawusu who confirmed the accident told the Savannanews24.com assured that his boss is doing well and will soon continue his community tour. “He is doing well…. He is full of life. We thanked Allah for his life”, he a said.

Meanwhile, several people have since sent their well wishes to Hon. Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba.