2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ejisu Constituency have unanimously ap­proved Deputy finance minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah’s bid to represent them in Parliament for the second time.

Through a popular acclamation during the extraordinary delegate’s conference, more than one thousand delegates shouted “yes” to his candidature.

The acclamation was held because Dr Kumah was the sole candidate who successfully filed to contest as the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for the constituen­cy after the close of the stipulated period by the EC.

Dr Ampontuah Kumah addressing the gathering, lauded the delegates for the trust they had reposed in him by electing him for the second time to contest as a Parliamentary candidate.

He praised the leadership of the party in the constituency and all supporters of the party for their support and promised to work very hard to raise the flag of Ejisu high.

Dr Ampontuah Kumah assured the party of his commitment to continue working very hard towards developing the constituency and the rest of the country.

Again, he assured them of efforts being made to complete ongoing projects like roads and schools infrastructure among others.

“I want to assure you that every com­munity in the constituency will have its fair share of the national cake, you should be patient and keep supporting me and the party to win the 2024 election.” he said.

He urged members of the party in the constituency to remain focused and work hard towards victory for the party during the December general election.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng