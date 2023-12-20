5 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Sunyani East constituency has been put on hold, the General Secretary has confirmed.

Delegates in the constituency would therefore not vote as the NPP goes to the poll on Saturday, January 27, 2024 to elect their parliamentary candidates.

This according to Justin Frimpong Kodua is due to outstanding court issues, regarding electoral processes.

In May 2022, the High Court in Sunyani ordered the NPP in the Sunyani East to set aside the album used for the constituency elections following an injunction by some aggrieved members.

The court, presided over by Douglas Seidu, ruled that there hadn’t been “any polling station executive election, neither have they conducted any electoral area coordinator elections. These two elections must come on before the constituency elections.”

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Kodua said NPP is law abiding and cannot defy the court order.

“We opened nominations today, December 20 except in Sunyani East because we have issues to resolve. If it was just internal, we could have resolved them but this is a court case with the album injuncted.

“Until we hold all these elections, we cannot talk about the primaries because the constituency executives make up the steering and vetting committees so who will supervise the primaries when we have no constituency executives?” he queried.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kodua assured of a free, fair and transparent process in the primaries, emphasisng that, no aspirant will be unduly disqualified.