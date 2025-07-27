3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially expressed its profound sorrow over the death of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, describing him as an irreplaceable national treasure whose music touched lives and inspired generations.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and fans of the music icon.

The party praised Daddy Lumba for his distinctive voice, lyrical mastery, and enduring influence on the Ghanaian music industry.

“Daddy Lumba, celebrated for his distinctive voice and timeless melodies, has long stood as a symbol of cultural pride. Through his music, he masterfully told stories of love, hope, and resilience, creating a legacy that continues to resonate across generations,” the statement read.

The NPP also reflected on its personal connection to the late artist, particularly noting his support for the party through campaign music over the years. Lumba’s “Nana Ye Winner” anthem, which was composed in support of then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, became a rallying cry during the 2008, 2012, and 2016 elections.

The party acknowledged that the power and inspiration of his music left an indelible mark on its political journey.

“His melodious contribution to our campaigns… remains deeply etched in the political history of our tradition and the country. The power and inspiration behind those songs were acknowledged even by our political opponents,” the NPP recalled.

Daddy Lumba, born in 1964 in Nsuta-Amangoase in the Ashanti Region, rose to fame in the late 1980s with the release of his debut album Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu, a collaboration with Nana Acheampong under the Lumba Brothers brand.

Over the course of his career spanning more than three decades, he released over 30 albums, with hits like Aben Wo Ha, Theresa, Poison, and Awosoo, becoming household classics in Ghana and across the diaspora.

Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of contemporary highlife, Lumba’s music explored themes of love, heartbreak, social issues, and personal triumph, delivered with a unique blend of rhythm and deep emotional resonance. His artistry earned him multiple awards and widespread admiration.

The NPP statement emphasized that beyond his musical excellence, Daddy Lumba’s work helped to unite Ghanaians and uplift the national spirit.

“In the years to come, Daddy Lumba will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to music but also for his role in uplifting and uniting the Ghanaian spirit,” the party stated.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace until the last day of resurrection. Amen,” the statement concluded.

Daddy Lumba’s passing marks the end of an era in Ghanaian music, but his legacy remains vibrant and alive in the hearts of many.