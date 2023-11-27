32 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency, Frank Yeboah, over the weekend organized a mega health walk dubbed “Nwabiagya Bɛyɛ Yie" through the principal streets of Atwima Nwabiagya North.

The walk was aimed at keeping the constituents and the party members fit ahead of the 2024 general election, a campaign strategy to energize, engage, and interact with party members.

The participants hit the principal streets with a public address system and brass band amidst singing and dancing.

The mega walk, which commenced from Taabre, saw them through Akropong and was later conveyed to Atwima Koforidua Park for the various speeches.

The walk finally ended at the forecourt of the chief's palace at Akropong.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Frank Yeboah was thankful to the participants for their massive turnout and encouraged them to cultivate the habit of regular exercise to ensure a healthy lifestyle that will offer them a sound mind and a sound body.

According to him, being physically active can improve brain health,help manage weight, reduce the risk of diseases, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve one's ability to do everyday activities.

He also indicated his aspiration to wholeheartedly serve the people of Atwima Nwabiagya North and emphasized his determination to bring development to the area and improve the living standards of the constituents.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng