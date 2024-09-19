1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament is demanding a thorough audit of Ghana’s energy sector to determine the full scope of its debt.

According to the caucus, the sector’s debt has surpassed $2 billion, which they attribute to the government’s mismanagement of funds collected under the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA).

The group also highlights that, the Ministry of Finance has neglected to pay GH¢1.8 billion for power consumed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) since August 2023, causing significant strain on the power sector.

Addressing the media, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, John Jinapor, criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration for potentially leaving a failing energy sector for a future government led by John Dramani Mahama.

“The PURC, based on its statement, has indicated that the ECG is not complying with the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, which ensures that companies and entities throughout the energy sector value chain receive some revenue or payment. This mechanism has been disregarded. Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance has not paid even a cedi for power consumed by ministries, departments, and agencies since August 2023.

“From our rough estimates, that debt alone amounts to GH¢1.8 billion. Clearly, they are trying to manage the system and hand over a dilapidated, aging equipment and a collapsed energy sector to President Mahama when he assumes office.”

“A significant amount of work awaits President Mahama when he takes office. The energy sector debt alone, based on our rough estimates, stands at around $2 billion as of now. They are misapplying the energy sector levy revenues and the energy sector recovery levies,” he stated.