Diaspora Former Youth Organisers have officially endorsed Henry Nana Boakye to be the next national organizer of the ‘Elephant’ party.

The group in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com said ‘Nana B’ as affectionately called in politics has achieved a lot for the party, hence, very fit to occupy the position of a national organizer in their quest to break the 8.

“These records include thirty-five accomplishments under his remarkable leadership while serving as the party’s National Youth Organiser.” A portion of the statement read

ENDORSEMENT OF LAWYER HENRY NANA BOAKYE ESQ. (NANA B) AS THE NEXT NATIONAL ORGANISER

As Diaspora Former Youth Organisers, we concluded that together we support Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye Esq (Nana B) based on his track records. These records include thirty-five accomplishments under his remarkable leadership while serving as the party’s National Youth Organiser.

We will like to mention a few of his achievements in this statement.

Provision of motorbikes to every constituency youth wing and the regional youth wings for outreach and campaigning programs.

He strengthened the national youth wing’s database collection by providing several laptops and gadgets to all the regional youth wing secretariats.

First-Time Voter Project: An in-depth examination of the data on first-time voters revealed that most were students in senior high schools and tertiary institutions.

International Exchange Programs – The national youth wing secured several international exchange programs for dozens of NPP youth.

The countries where such exchange programs went on include India, the US, the UK, Spain, Finland, German, Belgium, Morocco, Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Belgium, amongst many others.

NPP Youth Wing social media team and diaspora youth caucus engagement.

He assigned Diaspora Former Youth Organisers to supply 100 smartphones to the social media team for the 2020 election campaign, which they did effectively.

He was Vice-Chairman for two terms of the International Young Democratic Union, a global alliance for centre-right political youth organisations, the young wing of the International Democrat Union, and many more.

We choose to support him above other candidates because of his accomplishments and strong personality to victory. The New Patriotic Party needs an experienced organiser skilled and determined as the perfect replacement for Sammi Awuku (Capo) to lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections.

Winning the 2024 elections will allow the party to continue assisting in developing and moulding Ghana.

The most liberal ideology political party in Ghana prioritises the country’s people and their progress.

Last but not least, the Diaspora Former Youth Organisers are happy to announce that all eligible voters should keep Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye Esq. (Nana B) in mind when they cast their ballots for the next National Organiser. The Diaspora Former Youth Organisers wish Henry Nana Boakye Esq. (Nana B) the best of luck.

We hope you will emerge victorious when all the valid votes count at the NPP’s National Annual Delegates’ Conference - Accra. We also wish to continue working with you to win the 2024 election.

Signed

Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom

(Chairman)

Akosua Kyeremateng

(Secretary)