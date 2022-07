2 hours ago

NPP’s Diaspora Former Youth Organisers have thrown their support behind Prince Kamal Gumah to be the next National Youth Organizer of the party.

They were optimistic in a statement that Mr Gumah is the “best” candidate for the position if the party wants to ‘Break the 8’.

“We choose to support him over other candidates because of his achievements and winning solid personality.” A portion of their statement reads

Attached is the full statement