1 hour ago

Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, has said he will defeat deputy chief of staff Asenso-Boakye in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incumbent MP said he asked Mr Asenso-Boakye to rescind his decision to contest him so he could go for a second term but the deputy chief of staff would not budge.

To that end, the lawmaker said he has intensified his campaign to ensure that he defeats the deputy chief of staff in the April internal polls.

Mr Okyem Aboagye told Accra 100.5FM’s parliamentary correspondent on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 that: “I taught him and his wife, at Tweneboah Kodua Secondary School, economics and government at the A Level (1995-96) and, so, he is my younger brother.

“I won a historic 89 per cent for Akufo-Addo in 2016 and, so, if Nana Akufo-Addo says four for him, then me too, four more for me. I am older than him but in politics, he is older than me but I will defeat him.

“I pleaded with him that because of the interest of Bantama, he should let me go unopposed but he didn’t accept that. I approached him for us to collaborate in competition not because I am afraid of him but I did it out of respect for him and in the interest of Bantama stability for progress.

“So, now, let us face it off at the polls, we will see what will happen in the polls.”