1 hour ago

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has congratulated all the newly-elected national executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The elephant Party held its National Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

A total of 10 national executives including National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua aka JFK, National Women's Organizer Kate Gyamfua, were elected by over 6,000 delegates.

In a statement, Hon. Ghartey who is vying to become the Presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 General Elections, called for unity within the Party.

He said "Congratulations to all. Let's unite the elephant because with unity, hard work and humility, victory 2024 is ours."