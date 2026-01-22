6 hours ago

The five presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signed a peace pact ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, pledging to uphold peace, transparency, and internal unity throughout the electoral process.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, bringing together party leaders, aspirants, and key stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to a credible and orderly contest.

By appending their signatures to the pact, all five aspirants signalled their resolve to conduct themselves responsibly before, during, and after the primaries, and to refrain from actions that could undermine party cohesion.

Addressing the gathering, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for unity and discipline within the party, stressing that the NPP’s strength lies in its collective resolve rather than individual ambitions.

He urged the aspirants to put the party’s long-term interest above personal considerations.

The Chairman of the NPP Elections Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, encouraged the contestants to respect the outcome of the primaries and to rally behind the eventual winner in the interest of party solidarity.

Similarly, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong appealed to the aspirants to work together after the contest, noting that unity would be essential for the party’s prospects in the 2028 general elections.

The event was attended by several senior party figures and state officials, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and former Chief Justice Akosua Frema Osei Opare, among others.

The peace pact is expected to help ensure a calm and credible primary process as the NPP prepares to elect its presidential candidate.