1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has established a vetting committee for the Party’s Presidential Primary Election.

As the party prepares for the vetting process, which is scheduled to take place within a week, an eleven-member vetting team has been unveiled at the NPP’s headquarters.

The team was selected by the National Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30.

The committee’s primary responsibility is to thoroughly examine and assess the ten party stalwarts who have submitted their forms to compete in the party’s flagbearer race. This crucial vetting process will play a significant role in determining the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

“In accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s Constitution, the National Steering Committee, acting for and on behalf of the National Council, at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and upon further stakeholder consultations, appointed Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as Chairman of the Vetting Committee for the Party’s Presidential Primary Election,” the party said in a statement.

Other Members of the Vetting Committee are Kwasi Amoako Atta, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, and Adelaide Ahwireng.

The rest are; Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency and a member of the Vetting Committee was appointed the Spokesperson for the Committee with Evans Nimako, Director for Research and Elections of the Party also appointed Secretary for the committee.

Click here to read the party’s full statement.

Source: citifmonline