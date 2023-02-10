1 hour ago

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he is the next in line to be the flagbearer of the party after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with GHOne TV, Dr Apreku said that the party believes in a system of hierarchy where people are in line to take up positions available in the party.

“For me and Nana Akufo-Addo we come from Prof Adu Boahen. And I have always been behind Nana Akufo-Addo, his excellency the President. We have had excellent relations both in Parliament and as Ministers.

“It has always been the case that he will go before I go . . . and I think when he finishes, I will inherit him,” he said.

Dr Apraku is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

I am next in line to be NPP flagbearer after President Akufo-Addo - Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/Agp9pK8ZDC

— GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) February 8, 2023