Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he is the next in line to be the flagbearer of the party after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In an interview with GHOne TV, Dr Apreku said that the party believes in a system of hierarchy where people are in line to take up positions available in the party.
“For me and Nana Akufo-Addo we come from Prof Adu Boahen. And I have always been behind Nana Akufo-Addo, his excellency the President. We have had excellent relations both in Parliament and as Ministers.
“It has always been the case that he will go before I go . . . and I think when he finishes, I will inherit him,” he said.
Dr Apraku is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh for the flagbearership position of the NPP.
