Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso-Boakye will sail through in their respective constituencies in the Saturday primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), pollster Ben Ephson has predicted.

According to him, the minister in charge of Procurement will win the contest against Ghana’s High Commissioner to India Mike Ocquaye Junior because of the intervention of her colleague MP and businessman Kennedy Agyepong.

“I think Ken Agyepong campaigning for Adwoa will swing it for Adwoa. Kennedy deciding to campaign for her makes the difference. It will take a lot for Ocquaye to win, unless something extraordinary happens,” Mr Ephson told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

On the Bantama contest, the Daily Dispatch managing editor said the incumbent MP Okyem Aboagye, who is a first-time MP, will lose just as his predecessor.

“He has forgotten that he unseated a first time MP like himself and he didn’t care. I think he will lose. Kokofu ( former occupant of the seat) is paying him back. He is supporting Asenso. He should just go, there is no basis for him to chicken out”.

Meanwhile, delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Navrongo Central Constituency are rooting for the incumbent MP Joseph Kofi Adda to represent the party in the December polls.

They insist that the lawmaker is the best person to go against the NDC’s aspirant, as his main contender for Saturday’s primary, they say is a novice.

According to them, if Kofi Adda does not represent the party, the NDC would win the seat.

The Aviation Minister will go against Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayagi at this weekend’s primaries.

Speaking to Starr FM’s Campaign Trail one delegate said “I’m going to vote for Joseph Kofi Adda because he is hardworking and he is supposed to be the one who takes the seat. When I vote for the woman, the NDC people will easily take the seat from us.

“Kofi Adda is the only candidate who we think can maintain the seat for us in Navrongo. This woman just came recently, no one knows her. And voting for this woman simply means we are giving the seat to NDC,” another delegate said.

A third delegate added if “any other person comes in, it will be very tough for NPP to retain the seat, and that means Kofi Adda has a track record which is unifying people. Since 2003, Kofi Adda is the only one who has been winning the seat and it means that he is the person that people love.”

The campaign trail is a new election watch programme introduced by Starr FM to keep an eye on the various competitive seats as the NPP goes to primaries on Saturday and the general elections in December.