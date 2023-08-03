49 minutes ago

The campaign team of the former Minister of Trade and Industry and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has raised concerns over some anomalies it discovered in the Register for the Special Delegates Conference of the party.

The team in an August 2 letter addressed to the chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee said the issues must be addressed before the super delegates’ conference scheduled for August 26.

“I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign. Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register,” Nana Ohene-Ntow wrote.

“Some comments were made by the campaign team upon review of the register which the team is urging the party to address for transparency purposes.”

Source: citifmonline