President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has stated that considering all variables going into the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen stands a high chance of defeating Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if the internal contest proceeds to a run-off.

Mr Cudjoe’s remarks align with the findings of a survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM, which indicated that Alan Kyerematen would lead Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by a narrow margin of 38% to 37% in the presidential primary votes.

“As far as the internal polls go, what I see is a very difficult battle for the two candidates. What I clearly see is likely to happen if indeed the poll goes to the second round, if you don’t take care, most of the other candidates may collate around Alan and edge out Bawumia and that is the way I see it so every shin in the armour of Bawumia has to be unleashed right now to ensure that it doesn’t get to the second round and I think that should be their strategy and I am hoping that will be their strategy.”

Mr. Cudjoe also expressed worry about the 70 percent of respondents of the survey that responded that the country is being headed in the right in the poll.

“What was curious again was when the delegates were asked if the country was headed in the right direction, an overwhelming 70 percent said yes and I worried because if we remain stuck with the same modus operandi, I don’t think we will head in the right direction.”

Source: citifmonline