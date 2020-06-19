1 hour ago

The Asenso Boakye camp in the Bantama New Patriotic Party primaries is accusing the incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, of working with elements within the opposition NDC after he published a book containing his achievement.

The MP, who has accused his opponent of vote-buying, calls the achievement document – The Blue Book.

The book details a number of interventions including provision of 35 Mazda cars, 15 motorbikes, help for the aged and the needy in Bantama, townhall meetings as well as capital projects undertaken under his watch.

But campaign spearhead for the deputy chief of staff and former MP for Bantama Henry Kokofu insists the blue book is a borrowed concept from NDC.

He further said the MP has failed in all his 2016 promises to the people of Bantama.

Meanwhile, there is raging anger among three candidates contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region over the “missing” photo album to be used for the Parliamentary Primaries tomorrow.

The incumbent MP Samuel Ayeh Paye is being contested by Ida Adjoa Asiedu, Josephine Awuku Ansaa, and Tetteh Mark Reindolf.

However, according to the candidates other than the MP, all efforts made to get the album/register to scrutinize and validate its sanctity have been fruitless as the election Committee seems clueless about what is happening.

Tetteh Mark Reindolf one of the candidates is accusing the MP Ayeh Paye of hiding the album as part of a grand scheme to rig the election in his favour.

He said there has not been any meeting by the candidates and the election Committee over modalities for the election hence in abeyance over the entire exercise coming off in less than 24 hours.

“The album that we paid money for, for them to do for us. As at now we don’t know where we are going to vote, who is going to vote and even the album has not been given to us.

“It is unfortunate that the President His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo is coming from the Eastern Region, We cannot! We Cannot! the regional executives cannot fail Nana Addo. If they fail Nana Addo they have failed the country. If they don’t take care, if persuasion fails force will be applied.”

Checks by Starr FM indicate that the Album is reportedly with the administrator of the party who hardly stays at the Constituency office for reasons unknown.

The ruling New Patriotic Party is holding Parliamentary Primaries Saturday, June 20, 2020, to elect candidates to contest the December 7 polls on the ticket of the party.