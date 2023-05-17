4 hours ago

A video of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign trucks being driven to an unidentified location has surfaced on social media.

Netizens have reacted to the video with many of them suggesting that the Vice President has begun the distribution of his campaign vehicles ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential Primaries.

The NPP has set Novem­ber 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential pri­maries to select a flag bearer for the general election in 2024.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has told the Majority caucus of Parliament of his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary in November this year.

The meeting which was held on May 2, 2023, saw the majority of the NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) endorsing the move by the Vice President.

That brings to nine aspirants which includes Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, DrOwusuAfriyieAkoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a businessman.

The rest wereJoe Ghartey, MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of NPP, Dr Kofi KonaduApraku, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy.

Nominations will be accepted between December 20, 2023 and January 4, 2024 and the nomination period for the presidential primary will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

Dr. Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 but must beat off competition from three-time runner Mr Kyerematen who resigned in January this year to focus on his presidential ambition.

Source: Myinfo.com.gh