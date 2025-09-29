1 hour ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will begin a two-day tour of the Central Region today as part of his campaign towards January's NPP Primaries.

Dr. Bawumia is scheduled to meet NPP constituency and regional executives across the region in the latest phase of his campaign.

The former Vice President has already held similar engagements with executives of other regions, including the Ashanti and Eastern Regions, as he seeks to lead the party for the 2028 elections.

Dr. Bawumia has also met with a number of party stakeholders, who have thrown their weight behind his candidature ahead of the primaries.

A significant number of the party's members of parliament, former DCEs, former parliamentary candidates, constituency executives and grassroot groups have openly declared support for the former Vice President.

A number of surveys have also predicted emphatic victory for Dr. Bawumia, as he seeks to lead the NPP for the second time.