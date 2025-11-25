1 hour ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continues to show strength across the country in the NPP Presidential Primaries, Global Info Analytics has reported.

In its latest survey report released today, Monday November 23, Bawumia was reported as leading in 14 out of the 16 regions, including strong leads in three crucial regions: Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra regions respectively.

"Dr Bawumia leads in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, Greater Accra, North East, Norther, Oti, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Western and Western North," reported Global Info Analytics.

In the remaining two regions, Volta and Central Region, the survey reported that Ken Agyapong had taken a lead in the Volta Region, while the race in Central Region is "virtually tied."

Nationally, Dr. Bawumia still leads in all two models - likely voters' model and committed voters' model, used by Global Info Analytics.

"Using likely voters’ model, DMB leads with 42.7%, KOA is on 17.7%, Dr Bryan Acheampong (DBA) 4.6%,

Dr Yaw Adutwum (DYA), 0.3% and Kwabena Adjei Agyapong (KAA), 0.3%, Global In Analytics reported, adding that from the likely voters' model, 14.9% of the delegates did not disclose their voting intentions while 19.3% are undecided.

On committed voters’ model, the survey reported that "Dr Bawumia leads with 63.3%, Kennedy 28.6%, Dr

Acheampong 6.9%, Dr Adutwum 0.8% and Kwabena Agyapong, 0.4%.".