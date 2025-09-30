1 hour ago

Latest poll by the Global Info Analytics have revealed serious challenges for Dr. Bryan Acheampong and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, two former Ministers in the Akufo-Addo regime seeking to lead the NPP as the party's 2028 Presidential candidates.

In different surveys conducted by the GIA, both to general Ghanaian voters and NPP delegates, findings reveal outcomes that suggest real struggles for the Bryan Acheampong and Adutwun campaigns.

For instance in polls among general Ghanaian voters asking them who among the NPP candidates they will prefer to lead, both former Minister got paltry endorsements.

While 57% of Ghanaians prefer Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2028, and 29% for Kennedy Agyapong, the two former Ministers, Adutwum and Bryan, received a paltry 6.0% and 4.6% endorsements respectively.

The underwhelming situation was not different from NPP delegates surveyed by Global Info Analytics.

Among party delegates Bryan Acheampong received a meagre 3% support, while Adutwum got 1%, same as Kwabena Agyapong. Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led by 47%, while Kennedy Agyapong received 17% endorsement from party members, with close to 30% either undecided, or refused to disclose to preference.

In regional analysis, Global Info Analytics also surveyed three regions; Greater Accra, Central and Western regions, which it considered as swing regions. Again, the two former Ministers struggled.

Both Minister received 4% approval from these regions, while Bawumia led with 57% and Kennedy with 32%

Bryan Acheampong had 4% and Kwabena Agyapong 3%.