1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that research findings have revealed that he will win both the party’s upcoming primaries and the 2024 general election.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, he is the best candidate the NPP can have because he understands the plights and struggles of the party's grassroots and also has solutions to Ghana's problems.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, however, claimed that some party members are using money to persuade delegates to vote against him because they are aware of his high chances of becoming the NPP's flagbearer in the upcoming primaries.

“Listen, whenever they conduct a survey, then the results will show that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong will win the primaries and also win the general elections, but we won’t let him win because he is not predictable, so we will use money to influence it.

“For you people, their mindset is that sorry to say, because you are poor, they think you don’t have sense.

“So, when it is an election, that is when they will come and give you money and matches, to influence your mindset to vote for them again?

“When you vote for him and he wins…it is like a lighted candle when there is light off, the moment there is light then he turns it off, then you go back to poverty for four years."

Speaking to some party supporters at Ayawaso East in the Greater Accra region, the Assin Central Member of Parliament further advised delegates to be discerning in their voting decisions so that they can vote for a candidate who understands their hardships and problems.

He went on to say that if the other candidates approach them with money, they should accept it but not vote for them.

“When they bring money take it…they claim to fear delegates, but for me, I don’t fear delegates because when you treat the delegates well, whoever wants to bribe them, they won’t take it or even if they do, they won’t vote for them.

“So, for me, I have hope because I have fought enough for the grassroots," he added.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Francis Addai-Nimoh have all declared their intent to contest in the NPP presidential primaries.

Source: Ghanaweb