4 hours ago

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has declared support for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's presidential bid, highlighting the significance of his understanding and vision for the digital era.

According to him, the rapid evolution of the world and the transformative power of technology calls for a leader who can harness the potential of the fourth industrial revolution and drive Ghana's progress in the digital space.

He added that in an era marked by unprecedented advancements and breakthroughs, the world has witnessed remarkable shifts from the n period to the agricultural and industrial revolutions it is crucial to have a leader who comprehends the possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead.

“For the sake of the future let’s support Dr Bawumia.

“The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. We've come a long way from the Neolithic era to the Agricultural and Industrial Revolutions. Now, we stand at the cusp of the 4th Industrial Revolution - the age of digitization. With technology changing the way we work and live, it's more important than ever to have a leader who understands the potential of this new economic era.

“With his vision, we can build a nation that will be at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital space for the benefit of future generations,” he said in a Facebook post on May 10, 2023.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared his intention to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential flagbearership bringing the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.

They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.