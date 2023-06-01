1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, has urged delegates in the Muslim-dominant Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region not to be swayed by attempts to influence their votes based on religious affiliations.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, some contenders seeking votes from individuals residing in predominantly Muslim communities are claiming to have connections with Islam. However, he believes he is in a better position to make such a claim than any other candidate.

"Some people are coming to tell you to vote for a particular person because he is a Muslim. But I am more Muslim than any other contestant claiming to be a Muslim because no other candidate has done what I, Kennedy Agyapong, have done for Muslims," he told the delegates during a stop in the Asawase Constituency as part of his ongoing flagbearership campaign.

During his interaction with the delegates, Kennedy Agyapong also questioned the commitment of some of his contenders towards the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

"One day, we went to Odotobri, and a young man approached me with his certificates. He held a Master's Degree in Finance, and for eight years, he remained unemployed, while my children have completed their education and have companies negotiating salaries with them. Despite my influence, I am unable to provide jobs for the youth of this country.

"However, I have employed over seven thousand Ghanaians. So, if someone who relies on the government promises to provide you with something, consider their track record. Those who come with their impressive English and stylish attire have their healthcare, drivers, security, police following them, and even the government pays for their housing. Can you compare someone who has all these things taken care of by the government to someone who employs over 7,000 workers every month to support their families? Can you compare these two?" he questioned.

Kennedy Agyapong, the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is a leading contender in the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP.

He, along with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and other party stalwarts, has emerged as a contender in the race.

As part of the electoral process, the party has opened nominations for the contest and is expected to hold the congress on November 4, 2023.

Kennedy Agyapong, a well-known financier of the party, has been appealing to delegates to support him based on his contributions to the party and the welfare of its members, as well as his plans to improve the country's fortunes as a successful businessman.

He emphasised to the delegates in the Asawase Constituency that his contribution to the welfare and development of the people in Zongo communities remains unmatched by any of his contenders.

Source: Ghanaweb