An aspiring Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party in the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye has debunked allegations of vote-buying leveled against him by his opponent, Hon. Daniel Okyem Aboagye, Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye who is also a deputy Chief of Staff to President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post wrote; “I have received with many surprises, snippets of interviews granted by Hon. Daniel Okyem Aboagye, Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, repeatedly making baseless allegations of vote-buying against me. I have neither the means nor desire to engage in such discredited conduct. On the contrary, I am grateful for the goodwill extended to me by the executives and of our party in the constituency.”

The soft-spoken politician also used the opportunity to urge his opponent to refrain from making scurrilous assertions that brings the reputation of the constituency into disrepute and reduces the standing of the MP in the eyes of the public. “Bantama is bigger than any of us and we owe it to the delegates and the party to conduct our campaign with the utmost decency and good faith”, Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated.

“For my part, I remain committed to serving the people of Ghana and Bantama with integrity”, he concluded.

The New Patriotic Party is scheduled to hold parliamentary primaries in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament this Saturday. Francis Asenso-Boakye who is a development planner by profession has been highly tipped to defeat the incumbent MP over the MPs' inability to bring development to the constituency.