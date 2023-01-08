3 hours ago

A man said to be the brother of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise) has been reported to the police for allegedly threatening to kill a member of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.

According to a report by Wontumionline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi Buapen also known as Edward Osei, who is a brother of the MP, engaged the victim of the threat, William Bonsu on a WhatsApp group page dubbed “Coalition to Elect Nana and Bawumia (CENAB Bekwai).”

Osei who is said to have been unpleased with a comment passed by William Bonsu is said to have sent him a private voice note in which he threatened to kill him.

Osei who accused his victim of supporting the campaign of his brother’s contender also rained insults on Bonsu.

“I have lived a better life than your [William Bonsu] father. You are a madman and a fool. If I were your uncle, you would have been better off. You are a madman and a fool.

“The fact that we are both on the same platform does not make me your co-equal. You are a fool. Do you think following Ralph [Ralph Poku-Adusei] means you have arrived and do you think Ralph [Ralph Poku-Adusei] is my co-equal,” Edward Osei said in his voice note.

“You are a madman, you are a fool, how dare you. You are warned, in you mess with me, I will kill you. Do you know me? You a mad,” he added.

The NPP is later this year expected to conduct primaries for the election of its parliamentary and presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Joseph Osei-Owusu who doubles as the current Second Deputy Speaker has been a member of parliament for Bekwai for three terms winning the seat in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Source: Ghanaweb