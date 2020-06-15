5 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah has shared reasons why he is the better candidate for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, his candidature as the MP for the area, will bring development and create more jobs for the teaming unemployed youth.

The astute lawyer noted that his core objective is to dynamise the very complex political systems to bring needed changes within the Ejisu constituency.

He said, under his leadership as the NEIP boss, the programme has unprecedentedly trained 7,000 startups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support Programme and supported 1,350 beneficiaries with funds ranging from GHS10,000.00 to GHS100,000.00, an indication he is capable and ready to serve.

Lawyer John Kumah noted that the NPP in Ejisu needs a MP with exceptional capabilities and policy brain.

He is therefore appealing to the delegates to give him the nob to unseat the incumbent MP, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, as according to him, he is only one who will offer concrete programs and ideas to develop the constituency.

About John Kumah

He is married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, founder and senior pastor of Disciple of Christ Ministries Worldwide.

He is currently the Church's Board Chairman and has been serving since 2015.

Mr Kumah holds a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Economics with Philosophy from the University of Ghana (Legon), and MBA (Finance) from GIMPA, a Degree in Law (LLB) from the University of Ghana, and a Professional Law Degree (BL) from Ghana School of Law.

He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013, as a Solicitor and Legal Practitioner for the Supreme Court of Ghana.