The incumbent Member of Parliament of Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Tahiru Hammond, popularly known as K.T Hammond, has run to traditional leaders in the area, pleading with them to stop Sammy Binfo Dakwa from contesting him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Sunday February 2, 2020, the Adansihemaa, Nana Amanimaa Dade II, invited the NPP Chairman of the constituency, Mr. Kwame Owusu, to her palace and pleaded on behalf of K.T Hammond to run the parliamentary primaries unopposed for the six term.

However, Mr. Owusu, according to persons familiar with situation, politely told the Queen mother to stay out of the party’s internal contest for delegates in the area to have a say on who becomes their candidate for the 2020 parliamentary polls.

Mr. Owusu confirmed his encounter with the Queen mother when Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako, called him on phone to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of such a meeting.

“Yes, I was invited by Adansihemaa for a meeting last Sunday. Nana told me that our MP has put before her and other chiefs, to plead on his behalf so that I will let him run unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries. I simply told Nana Amoanimaa with all respect that, there’s nothing I can do as a Chairman because all interested people in the contest have already picked their nomination forms at a cost. So, I told Nana to allow the party delegates to have a say in electing their favourite parliamentary candidate since 1992. Nananom have also agreed with my justification”, he disclosed.

He stressed that “so far as I remain NPP Chairman of the constituency with support of my able executives, nothing has changed for now, there will be election in Adansi Asokwa and whoever is elected as our parliamentary candidate, we will all rally behind for general elections.’’

However, the Adansihemaa, Nana Amoanimaa Dede, decline to confirm or deny either such a meeting took place in her palace on Sunday when contacted on phone.

“ My son, Nana Otumfuo has advised us, Nananom, not to mingle in party politics so I won’t give you any response to your question whether there was a meeting or not”, she noted in a very harsh tone before hanging her phone.

So far, two people, Sammy Binfo Dakwa and the incumbent MP, are the only party members who have picked nominations forms to contest the party’s primaries.

They are currently waiting for the party’s regional vetting committee to determine their faith hopeful next month.

The Adansi Asokwa constituency since 1992 has never held any parliamentary primaries in the constituency under the tenure of three different chair persons for past 20 years, a situation many party executives, have boldly criticized.

However, the newly elected executives led by Chairman Kwame Owusu are poised to change the situation and allow interested party members to compete in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The executives will make history in the constituency for the first time if they are able to hold a successful parliamentary primaries.