2 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong, has made a significant stride in his political journey by submitting his presidential nomination forms at the party headquarters in Asylum Down.

Addressing the media, Mr Agyapong emphasized his commitment to bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the challenges facing Ghana.

He spoke passionately about his vision for a country built on inclusivity, economic growth, and sustainable development. With conviction, he stated that his mission is to create a nation of public-spirited citizens led by politicians dedicated to public service.

“The country deserves a new dawn and a new direction and a new face that would be able to connect with the Ghanaian people and restore the confidence that the Ghanaians have in the constitution and that I represent.”

With his submission, the number of flagbearer hopefuls who have filed their nomination forms now stands at 10.

Among them are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Konadu Apraku, and former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The New Patri­otic Party will elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections on Novem­ber 4, 2023. However, because more than five candidates have filed to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.

Source: citifmonline